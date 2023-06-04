Royal Bank of Canada Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.56.

TSE:CAE opened at C$28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$34.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.34. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

