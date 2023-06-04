Royal Bank of Canada Trims IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Target Price to GBX 300

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 325 ($4.02) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IHPGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of IntegraFin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

IntegraFin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IHPGF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07.

