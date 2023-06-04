Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 23rd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.