Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $128.00. The company traded as high as $107.86 and last traded at $107.49, with a volume of 51489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.39.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after acquiring an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 66.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,971,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

