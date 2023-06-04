Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.74.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

