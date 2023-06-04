Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

