Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.