Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.0 %

SLB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,092,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,855,000 after buying an additional 114,462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.