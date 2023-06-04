Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $787,689 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

