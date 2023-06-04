Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

