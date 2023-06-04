Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,214 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

