Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

