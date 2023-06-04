Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.