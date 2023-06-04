Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,602,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 399,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 414,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

