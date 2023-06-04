Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.11 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lemonade Stock Up 2.2 %

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

