Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Shares Down 2.5%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $390.00 and last traded at $390.00. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.00.

Scope Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.94.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries, Inc engages in the operation of plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company was founded on February 8, 1938 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

