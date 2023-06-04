Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $195.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

