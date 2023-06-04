Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Shares Down 27.9%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 27.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Seaport Global Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.