Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,163 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

