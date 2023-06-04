Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,606 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

