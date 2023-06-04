Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,443,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,583,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

