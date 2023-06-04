Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

