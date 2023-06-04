Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of WNC opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.