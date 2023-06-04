Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

