Sei Investments Co. Has $7.08 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $135.18 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

