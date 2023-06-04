Sei Investments Co. Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,607 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 469,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In other Tecnoglass news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

