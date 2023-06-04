Sei Investments Co. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

