Sei Investments Co. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MATW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.19%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

