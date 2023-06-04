Sei Investments Co. Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $319.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

