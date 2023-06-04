Sei Investments Co. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,979,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 365.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 250,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NSA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

