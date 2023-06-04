Sei Investments Co. Has $7.92 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of EnPro Industries worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnPro Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

