Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

