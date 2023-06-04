Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Monro worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

