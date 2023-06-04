Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

