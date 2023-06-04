Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,374 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

