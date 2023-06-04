Sei Investments Co. Sells 35,909 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 402,816 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

