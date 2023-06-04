Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,806 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Western Union worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

