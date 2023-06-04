Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,165 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

