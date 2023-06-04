Sei Investments Co. Sells 51,601 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $146.36 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.