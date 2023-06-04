Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.9789343 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

