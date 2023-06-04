Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

TSE SVM opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$741.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.45. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.74 and a 52 week high of C$5.59.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

