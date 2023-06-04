SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $100.56 and last traded at $100.56. Approximately 21,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 285,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.87.

Specifically, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $57,419.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,839 shares of company stock worth $36,373,148. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

