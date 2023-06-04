Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $8,605,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $5,629,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

