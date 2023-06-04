Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 1,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Slam Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Slam during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Slam by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Slam by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Slam by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

