SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $21.69 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.26.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

