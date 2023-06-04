SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 25,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
SolarWindow Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.