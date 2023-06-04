South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 19,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 34,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 price target on South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53.

South Star Battery Metals ( CVE:STS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

