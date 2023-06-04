Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Position Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,216,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

