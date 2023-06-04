Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 4.1%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 50,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 33,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Spark Power Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.02657 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.