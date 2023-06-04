Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CXM opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15,137.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 526,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $5,199,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.